Colombian teen accused of more than 30 murders arrested

(Sky News) A 17-year-old who is accused of carrying out more than 30 murders has been arrested by police in Colombia.

The teenage suspect – known only by his nickname ‘Frijolito’ – was held in the city of Cali in the South American country.

Police describe him as a “highly dangerous criminal” and said he was caught after a four-month manhunt.

Cali Police Chief Hugo Casas said: “He is only 17 years old and has committed more than 30 homicides.

“He is really a dangerous person, it was good to get him and let’s say the city is free of a person who could continue doing these deeds outside authority.”

Officers claim ‘Frijolito’ – which means ‘Little Bean’ – started killing people at around the age of 12.

They allege he was head of a gang of drug traffickers and assassins who ruthlessly terrorised the city in the south of the country.

It is believed that Frijolito’s last criminal act was a double murder at a shopping centre.

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention centre until he turns 18 when he will be moved to an adult prison.