Colgate, high wine thief fined

A man who strolled into the Bounty Supermarket and attempted to steal two tubes of colgate toothpaste, along with a bottle of high wine was placed before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

Victor Joseph, 52, of Berbice told Magistrate Fabayo Azore that on January 27, 2018, he entered the supermarket and stole the items because he needed them and had no cash to pay.

When confronted by a staff member at the supermarket, Joseph reportedly lied and said that he had already paid for the items at the cashier.

As such, he was fined $2000 and warned by Magistrate Azore that he cannot steal simply because he does not have money.