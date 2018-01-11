Cocaine laced hammocks: Woman gets 3 years jail, fined $18M

The Guyhoc Park woman who attempted to post four hammocks saturated with cocaine through the Eugene F. Correia International Airport in September of 2017, was on Thursday sentenced to 3 years in prison and fined $18 million when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Tiffany Collison initially pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read in court on October 3, 2017. However, at the end of the trial, she pleaded guilty before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Her charge alleged that on September 20, 2017, she attempted to traffic 6.742 kilograms of cocaine.

CANU’s Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford detailed that under her mother’s identity, the accused attempted to post four hammocks via DHL shipping.

However, the hammocks which were destined for the United States were discovered to be laced with cocaine by a CANU rank at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

As such, a wanted bulletin was issued for Collison who days later surrendered to CANU with an Attorney.