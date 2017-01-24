Club owner charged with Trafficking In Persons

Eladio Pereza, 34, a Cuban national, living at Lot 7 Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara, was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he faced Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged with Trafficking In Persons (TIP).

He denied the charge which read that between March 16, 2016 and January 20, 2017 at Bollywood Club, in Providence, he harboured females for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The defendant has only been living in Guyana for two years and is the owner of the aforementioned club.

According to his Attorney, many Spanish-speaking persons stay at the club which has a residence section, and the Virtual Complainant was one of those persons.

The prosecution’s facts revealed that eight victims were rescued after ranks of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit, acting upon information, conducted a raid on the club.

The prosecution is ready to present six witnesses, who are willing to testify against the defendant, and as such, objected to bail based on the nature of the offence and the fact the Cuban is a flight risk. The man was remanded to prison until January 25.