CJIA revenue collection up by 13%

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Corporation has raked in 13 per cent more in revenue collection this year, which was attributed to the processing of more passengers at the country’s main port of entry.

According to the Government Information Agency (GINA), Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson, during the recent 2017 budget presentation, had reported that the CJIA is projected to earn $1.3 billion by December 31, 2016. At the end of November 2016, revenues amounted to $1.168 billion, in comparison to the corresponding period of last year when it was $1.033 billion.

“The CJIA, I’m pleased to announce, the Corporation recorded 513,444 processed passengers as of November 2016, compared to 459,346 that is up compared from last year and the CJIA was twice successfully audited by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of USA in 2016,” Minister Patterson explained.

Minister Patterson also reported to the National Assembly that works on the CJIA Expansion Project were moving apace and that several aspects have been completed. To date, excavation and foundation works are 100 per cent completed, while about half of the runway has been finished. The latter should be completed by May next year.

Works have also commenced on the new terminal building and are expected to be completed in May 2017.

In 2016, $4.450 billion was provided for the continuation of the CJIA Expansion Project which is slated for completion at the end of 2017. No funds were allocated for the project in the 2017 Budget.

The project would see the runway extended from 7500 to 10,800 feet, double aircraft positions from four to eight, with eight passenger boarding bridges that will improve safety by eliminating the mixing of passengers and ground support vehicles (which currently obtains on the apron), CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) system with approximately 300 cameras, two elevators and escalators, and a departure control system for the convenience of airlines to manage their passengers at the terminal.

In 2011, the then Government inked a US$150 million contract with China Harbour Engineering (CHEC), for the CJIA expansion project.