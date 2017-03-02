‘City Hall will have to budge’ says crowd in protest against paid parking

For the fifth week in a row, a large crowd consisting of members within the Private Sector, Parliamentarians, Councillors and ordinary citizens stood holding placards in front of City Hall against the Parking Meter initiative.

Many of the protesters were not deterred at the fact that even after four previous protests, the M&CC was still moving ahead with the parking meters. Instead, they were adamant that the "City Hall will have to budge."

The crowd’s creativity has not died as persons came out with placards in the shape of motorcars bearing phrases like “revoke the contract,” “Jail the Mayor,” among many others.

Even as the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) contended, just recently, that people have begun to accept and use the paid parking system, the turn out for the protest against parking meters today saw many protesters resolute in their calls for paid parking to be revoked.