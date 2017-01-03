City flooded again, conditions expected to continue says Hydromete Centre

The City of Georgetown, and other low lying coastal Regions, are once again flooded with the rainfall that accumulated after continuous showers during last night to this morning period.

The National Weather Watch Centre Hydrometeorological Service has reported today that recent and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the high tides, may cause water accumulation/flooding in poorly drained, low lying and riverine areas.

According to the Weather Watch Centre, all Regions are likely to experience cloudy to overcast skies. “Regions 1 to 6 can expect these conditions to be accompanied by predominantly light to moderate continuous rain and showers; however, downpours may become heavy at times. Precipitation is expected to be less intense over all other locations.”

The body says that “24 hours accumulated rainfall amounts are expected to be between 40 mm and 80 mm on Wednesday and Friday and in excess of 100 mm is likely on Thursday. The highest rainfall is expected to occur over Regions 2 to 5.”

Just last week the City and other outlying Regions were severely affected by floods which was up to the time of this new flood still affecting farmers as some lands were still inundated.

The government and the City Council had attributed the floods to inoperable pumps, among other issues. However, the Public Infrastructure Ministry had subsequently stated that all the pumps were working in the event the rainy weather, which was and is being attributed to storms and sub-tropical jets, continues.

See more Carl Croker photos below: