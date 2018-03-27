City Constable to face High Court trial for rape of 16-yr-old boy

Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew, who was attached to the City Constabulary, earlier today (Tuesday), appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to a rape charge.

Pellew was committed to face a judge and a jury in the High Court where he is expected to stand trial for the rape of a 16-year-old boy.

The man was released on $500,000 bail pending his hearing at the High Court for the indictable offence.

INews had previously reported that a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on August 17 and placed before the court on a charge of wandering.

At some point during his detention for reasons unknown- between August 22 and August 23- the minor was transferred to the Regent Street Outpost where an alleged sexual act was carried out involving the child and the accused, Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew.

Officer Quacy Baveghems had reportedly informed his superior of the act, claiming that he had witnessed it. However, as an investigations began into the matter, it was discovered that Baveghems did not make a written entry of the incident in the station diary.

Pellew and Baveghems were sent packing, after receiving a letter signed by the Town Clerk.

Pellew, the alleged perpetrator was dismissed for “gross misconduct of carrying out a sexual act on a juvenile” while his colleague was sacked for dereliction of duty in failing to intervene or make an entry of the incident in the station diary.