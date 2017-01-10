Home Local News City Constable chopped by irate vendor
Antigua looks to Trump to end long running online gaming dispute with U.S.
The Antigua and Barbuda government says it is looking to the new Donald Trump administration in a bid to end its long standing battle...
T&T oil workers strike averted
(Trinidad Guardian) After 30 hours of intense conciliation—a marathon session that finally ended yesterday afternoon—the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) called off a strike...
200 rescued from a dog meat farm
Reuters- Some 200 dogs are being rescued from a farm in Wonju, 90 km (55 miles) from the South Korean capital, Seoul. The dogs,...
Clare Hollingworth: British war correspondent dies aged 105
(BBC) Clare Hollingworth, the veteran British war correspondent who broke the news that World War Two had started, has died in Hong Kong at...
Colombia suspension bridge collapse kills at least 11
(BBC) A suspension bridge in Colombia has collapsed, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others near the city of Villavicencio, south-east of...
Swiss Muslim girls must learn to swim with boys, court rules
(BBC) Switzerland has won a case at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) obliging Muslim parents to send their children to mixed swimming...
Pomeroon farmland under water
Local News INEWS -
- Region 2 flooding Large acreages of farmland located in the Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon - Supenaam) are currently inundated with six to eight...
Parents protest deplorable conditions at Ituni Primary School
− Reopening delayed Parents of students attending Ituni Primary School in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) staged a protest at the school on Monday morning, citing...
City Constable chopped by irate vendor
Local News INEWS -
A Constable attached to the City Constabulary was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, nursing a wound to his head after he was chopped...