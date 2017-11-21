CIOG says Youman Nabi to be observed on Dec 1

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) has on Monday advised that the Muslim festival of Youman Nabi will this year be observed on Friday, December 1.

According to the CIOG, this is because the moon signalling the commencement of the third Islamic month of Rabi’ al-awwal has not yet been sighted, thereby confirming that date for the observation.

Youman Nabi, also known as Mawlid al Nabi, is the celebration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, the Founding Prophet of Islam. Although Islam claims earlier prophets all the way back to Adam, the first man recorded in the creation narrative, it holds up Muhammad as the final prophet, who gave definitive shape to the religion of Islam.

The CIOG, in its release, has extended best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters at home and abroad, ahead of the celebration of Youman Nabi this year.