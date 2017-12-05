CI strategy key to advancing Guyana’s national development plans – Singh

…aims at working with local communities to conserve Guyana’s forests and coastal areas

Conservation International Guyana (CI) 2018-2025 long-term strategy aims at working with local communities to conserve Guyana’s forests and coastal areas. The strategy was launched at the Umana Yana, on Sunday evening.

The strategy is key to advancing the country’s national development plans and is in keeping with the government’s ‘Green Economy’ agenda, Vice President and Executive Director of CI, David Singh said. He explained that the strategic plan addresses two fundamental challenges – firstly the need for an organised integrated approach which will serve to be beneficial from the ground to national level.

Secondly, the plan looks at the current and direct impact of the national development agenda on the country’s basic elements such as the ecological resources, national heritage and pride and provides the necessary measures that address those specific areas.

Singh stressed that the country’s developmental choices play a significant role in the increased urgency of economic growth and substantial revenues flow among other areas.

He, however, cautioned that in meeting these development goals, emphasis must at all times be placed on the sustainable management of the country resources.

To support this, it was highlighted that all available capacity will be deployed along with the assistance of the organisation’s current and emerging partners in an effort to ensure that all Guyanese value and secure the country’s natural resources; the cornerstone of their wellbeing and development.

According to Singh, CI’s success will be measured in human terms – to the extent, present citizens are capable of bequeathing a better country and cleaner planet to the future leaders. He noted that this success will call for appropriate strategic choices and actions and a level of sensitivity and perceptiveness that goes beyond immediate or short-term design.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of CI, Peter Seligmann, applauded CI for its effort and guidance and contribution to Guyana. He noted that there is an anticipated amount of wealth if the country’s challenges concerning protecting the forest and fossil fuel are addressed using innovation, open-mindedness, and precise decision-making.

“We (public) are in an age of innovation, every single industry on the earth is wrestling with this challenge, every single government on this planet is wrestling with this challenge yet you (Guyana) have the tools, right in your grasp to forge a wise path that is really a gift,” Seligmann said. He added that this gift foresees the country at the forefront of opportunities that transform how the world manages its future, using the country’s resources such as forests, fuel, and economy among others.

“If all we do to address climate change is abundant, cheap and clean energy we will not address a fundamental need to what are our core values. Do we value this earth? Do we value nature? And the way that is being addressed (climate change) is through the way we treat all of the creatures on this planet; because without them we would not have survived,” Seligmann said.

It was also highlighted that youth involvement is vital to CI’s execution of the strategic plan since they make up 64 percent of the country’s population under the age of 35. This involvement will seek to empower the young people in the decision-making aspects of safeguarding the country natural resource.

Conservation International has provided support in the areas of areas of biodiversity, conservation, climate change management, ecotourism, forestry, natural resource management and sustainable livelihoods for more than 14 years in Guyana. It has also signalled its intent to partner with more youth organisation next year, in executing its strategic plan. (DPI)