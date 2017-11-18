Chronixx promises a grand show at GTT’s Smile Guyana Concert

Jamaican reggae superstar, Jamar Mc Naughton, more popularly known as “Chronixx”, arrived in Guyana one day ahead of the GTT’s Smile Guyana Concert billed for the Guyana National Stadium this evening (Saturday 18).

The reggae artiste, upon arrival, visited several radio stations in promotion of the show and received the most hospitable welcome. This was no different when he turned up at the University of Guyana to have an interactive session with students there.

Screams and shouts for the artiste were thunderous in the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT) as the reggae singer made his way to the stage in the presence of heavy security.

The initiative was planned by the telephone company, which saw over 800 students purchasing tickets for the show at discounted prices. The monies from the sale will go towards the Guyana Artists in Residence programme (AIR).

However, at the educational institution on Friday, the artiste reminisced on his life growing up and the about turn it took. He started his career with huge challenges but added that with the inspiration he received from God, he was able to stay on the right path and face those hurdles.

He explained that while growing up, he learnt to share from the little resources that were available at the time. Further, he started that as an artiste, he performs out of love for mankind and trust in God at the same time.

Chronixx went on to say that when he started his musical career, he dreamt big and never thought that he would have been one of the most loved reggae artistes.

“I was born in a musical environment… I found that a lot of people were giving their opinions… for me I have learnt to overcome the fear of not having people approval and that was the first step of me releasing the music I really love.”

He added that an artiste should not do something that he or she does not love. He noted that the youths of the world must find a way to rise above the opinion of the people. The Jamaican artiste encouraged the youths to stay positive and focused but more so live their dreams.

Chronixx will headline the GTT’s Smile Guyana Concert this evening and he promises patrons a grand time. Also sharing the stage will be the Heatwaves Band and Guyana’s own Alabama. The most exciting part of the evening, however, is expected to be that time when the telephone giant gives away $1 million to one lucky patron.

Two persons have already walked away with $1 million each, with a third was expected to be named in Linden last evening. Tickets for the GTT’s Smile Guyana Concert will be available at the venue at a cost of $3500 each for the general admission, $10,000 for stage front and $15,000 for the VVIP experience.