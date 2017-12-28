Christmas eve hit & run: Man pleads guilty to 4 of 5 charges, gets $500,000 bail

The man who allegedly drove his minibus recklessly on Christmas Eve day thereby causing the death of pedestrian, Vincent Scipio, 38, of Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was today charged with the offence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Damian Walcott, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted $500,000 bail on the condition that he is to report to the Tuschen Police Outpost on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the conclusion of the trial which is set for report and statements on January 11, 2018 . He is also required to report to the Providence Police Station on Fridays.

Walcott also appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in connection with the same accident and, according to the police, plead guilty to four other charges.

He pleaded guilty to, and was fined by Magistrate Bess for; failing to render assistance to an injured person – fined $10,000, failing to report an accident – fined $10,000, b reach of Insurance – fined $20,000 and being an unlicenced driver – fined $40,000.

Walcott, on the day of the accident, was said to be proceeding south on the Bagotstown Public road in minibus BLL 3140 along the western side of the of the eastern carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate when Scipio reportedly crossed the road from west to east and was hit.

The pedestrian after the impact fell onto the road surface and was reportedly dragged some distance by the vehicle before it came to a halt.

Scipio was taken in an unconscious state to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital (Diamond) and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Walcott who initially fled the scene was on Wednesday apprehended by Police.