CHPA unearths land fraud at Region 6

The Central Housing and Planning Authority says it is investigating an alleged scam in Region 6 involving the sale of lands by an individual not authorized to conduct business on behalf of the agency.

The Ministry today told media that a woman purporting to represent the agency has scammed several persons in the Region of thousands of dollars.

It said only last week two men visited its Regional Housing Office to enquire of lands they paid for, only to be told that the agency does not have any records of transacting business with them.

The men related to housing officials at the Regional Office that they were approached by a woman claiming that she could have gotten lands for them through the agency at a reduced cost.

The Ministry further related that one of the men paid the woman $150,000 for three house lots with a balance of $180,000 for his children while another paid $70,000 with a balance of $60,000.

Similar cases have been related to the housing office but individuals are unwilling to provide further information.

The Central Housing agency says it will be turning the matter over to the police, however, persons are asked to be on the alert for scammers.

It reminded that “all payments relating the sale of land or housing units from the Central Housing and Planning Authority must be done at the agency’s Georgetown head office, Regional Housing Offices or Regional Democratic Council, if so advised”.