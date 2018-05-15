CH&PA plans to have all squatters relocated- CEO

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) says it is moving ahead with plans to have squatters from Front Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Sophia, Greater Georgetown relocated to more suitable areas.

“Once there is a will, there is a way”, Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said.

Though the previous Governments were unsuccessful in their bid to have these squatters relocated, the CEO says under his leadership it will be done.

Probed for an update on the plans to have these squatters relocated, Saul said “We are currently working to develop Cummings Lodge and some of the persons who are living in informal settlements that are not suitable, some of those persons are earmarked to be relocated there,” he posited.

The CEO reiterated that his agency has an overall plan to have all squatters relocated and reminded that they have been successful in some areas.

“The agency is currently on plans to develop additional areas and over a period of time in the medium to long term we hope that we will be in a position to address the issue of squatting that will see persons being relocated from several areas,” he said.

The relocation process for the squatters at Broad and Lombard Streets, Georgetown has been put on hold as a result of resistance from Mocha Arcadia residents coupled with unsuitable soil.

Some 68 adults and 100 children are living in the area under severe poverty and the land belongs to a private individual, who has been granted a judgement against the squatters in the High Court.

They were supposed to be relocated to Barnwell North, East Bank Demerara, but the residents of Mocha Arcadia held protests over the relocation.

Despite attempts, the squatters themselves have been opposed to moving from that area.