Chopping altercation in Berbice leaves uncle critical, nephew injured

Thirty-eight-year-old Rajindra Balkaran, called ‘Gomes’, and his uncle Vishnu Gopaul, a pork vendor at the Port Mourant Market, traded chops on Monday afternoon at Kitten Dam, Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant Corentyne; and are now both hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, with Gopaul’s condition being listed as critical.

Based on information received, Balkaran was under the influence of alcohol when he accused his uncle of being a “cochore”.

After hurling several expletives at his uncle, Balkaran reportedly walked over to Gopaul’s donkey cart and pushed it into a nearby drain.

At that, Gopaul reportedly ran out of his yard with a cutlass.

“Is the same cutlass he does use fuh cut meat,” one eyewitness said.

“The two of dem start to argue, and ‘Gomes’ (Balkaran) telling he that he is a cochore and Gopaul cussing he (Gomes),” another eyewitness offered.

The argument reportedly intensified, and Gopaul allegedly chopped his nephew several times to the upper body.

Balkaran received chop wounds to his hands and neck, but was able to overpower and disarm his uncle, and reportedly turned the weapon on the pork vendor.

As such, Gopaul reportedly received chops to the face, neck, chest and hands, resulting in him now fighting for his life at the Hospital.

When the Police arrived, Gopaul was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam facility.

Balkaran has also been admitted a patient at the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.