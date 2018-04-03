Chinese nationals robbed by armed bandits

Three Chinese nationals were on Easter Monday held hostage by five armed men at their Sheriff Street, Georgetown home and subsequently robbed of cash and other valuables.

The victims were identified as 36-year-old businessman Xu Dalu; 46-year-old businesswoman Lan Cheng; and 41-year-old businesswoman Wang Ying, all of Lot 128 Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

Dalu was reportedly relieved of one mobile phone, US$1000, Yen$3000 and G$200,000 while Cheng and Ying were relieved of one iPad each.

Based on information received, the three Chinese nationals had just returned home in their silver- grey Premio motorcar, bearing registration number PVV 4765, and upon entering their yard, they were confronted by the men who were all armed with handguns.

They were reportedly accosted and taken into the lower flat of the building where they were kept hostage by two of the bandits, while the others ransacked the house. After taking the items mentioned above, the men left the premises.

After waiting for a few minutes to ensure the bandits had left, the victims raised an alarm and the police were summoned. Statements were taken from the victims and the police are looking at the possibility of retrieving any surveillance footage from nearby buildings as they continue their investigations.

The police have since confirmed that no one was injured during the ordeal.