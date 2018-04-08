Chinese National held at gunpoint, robbed

Whilst being escorted by a private security firm, a Chinese business woman was robbed on Brickdam, Georgetown.

According to police reports, Joan Ping was returning to her residence when two armed men pounced on the security operatives. The gunmen were armed with what the victims described as long guns, while police investigations have discovered that those guns were rifles. The assailants reportedly fired shots into the air before relieving the victim of her valuables.

The two men carted off with $500,000 cash, an Iphone valued at $100,000, a bag valued at $50,000 and $300,000 in jewelry and other valuables. At the scene, police ranks uncovered three 7.62 spent shells. Police investigations are ongoing.