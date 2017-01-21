Chinese national among several in custody for unlicenced firearms, ammo

Police in New Amsterdam have unearthed two guns and taken three persons into custody including a security guard and a Chinese National.

Reports are that at about 22:00h on Wednesday, a police patrol responding to a noise nuisance report went to Jen Yeu Chinese restaurant situated at main Street and Shoe lane.

While one on the officers was speaking with a waitress, a 22-year-old Chinese National was seen running from the kitchen and throwing something throw the window into a nearby drain.

When the police checked it was discovered that it was a .177 caliber rifle. Upon further checks’ it was revealed that the weapon was loaded with 11 pellets.

According to Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam the suspect is in custody.

Additionally, the police acting on a tip-off went to a house situated at 13 Tucburg Park New Amsterdam where they cordoned off the area and searched the premises.

Police then found a .32 semi automatic hand gun in a fowl pen. About 8-feet away a 22-year-old unemployed man was standing.

Police have since given his name as Koneta Simpson. His mother Anita Warchester a security guard was also taken into custody.