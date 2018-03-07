Child Rapist sentenced to 30 years in jail

One week after being found guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl on August 20 2016, Collin Cummings was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by High Court Judge, Simone Morris-Ramlall.

While handing down her sentence, Judge Morris-Ramlall stated that the nation’s children must be left alone. However, outside of the courtroom, Cummings repeatedly professed his innocence.

On February 28 2018, Cummings was unanimously found guilty of raping an eight-year-old girl. The 12-member jury, which returned the verdict after two hours of deliberations, made its decision after considering the evidence presented over the few days of the trial.

The act for which Cummings was found guilty occurred on August 20, 2016, in the county of Demerara, but after the jury foreman announced the verdict, the defendant had maintained that he was not guilty. “I am innocent of this charge brought against me,” he noted before spending the next few minutes implicating others in the crime.

After an interjection by the court, which reminded him that he was found guilty, Cummings petitioned to be given the minimum penalty. However, his lawyer, Clyde Forde, requested a probation report be prepared and presented to the court before sentencing. (Ramona Luthi)