‘Child father’ arrested as probe continues into teacher’s death

reportedly lied about whereabouts, found with dead woman’s cell phone

As the probe continues into the gruesome attack on 22-year-old Kescia Branche, investigators have now hauled in the father of the young teacher’s son for questioning. Police commander Marlon Chapman confirmed on Thursday that they arrested the man earlier in the day and that he is in custody “being questioned”.

INews understands that the man was reportedly found with a cell phone belonging to the now dead teacher and allegedly lied to police about his whereabouts on the night the young woman was reportedly attacked. Moreover, upon examining the devise, which the suspect said was found in Branche’s apartment after her battered body was found on Sunday last, detectives came across a cell number that got their attention. Even as the new suspect is being questioned, the two Police Constables remain under close arrest while a civilian, who had a confrontation with the young woman in the night club after he reportedly touched her inappropriately, is still being held.

Information reaching INews indicate that one of the ranks under close arrest is refusing to cooperate with investigators. Meanwhile, two other ranks were also held for questioning after records showed they were in constant contact with one of the constables after he left the night club in the company of the now dead young woman. The unconscious body of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher was found in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown on Sunday morning and was rushed to the GPHC where she remained in an unconscious state on life support until Tuesday when she succumbed to her injuries sometime around 17:00 hrs.

Branche, who resided in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown was last seen on Saturday evening when she left for a night out with her friends and the Police are seeking the public’s assistance in determining what may have transpired resulting in the inhumane beating the young woman received, and which resulted in her death.