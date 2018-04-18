Chef robbed by gunman after offering to help him transact business

A 24-year-old chef was on Tuesday evening robbed of his mobile phone, and $12,000 in cash by a lone gunman as he was in the vicinity of South Alley on Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Peter Holder of Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

According to information from the police, the incident occurred at around 20:30hrs.

INews understands that Holder visited his relative’s home, some distance away from his own on Princess Street at around 19:30hrs.

The relative reportedly has a car rental business.

At that time, the suspect, pretending to be a customer, approached Holder’s relative and informed him that he wanted to rent a motorcar.

However, the perpetrator reportedly informed the businessman that he only had his licence in his possession.

As such, Holder reportedly offered to transport the suspect to his home for him to uplift his other documents.

The man agreed and as the duo prepared to leave in motorcar PTT1664, the suspect informed Holder that he had to drive to Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

This online publication was informed that while driving east along Princess Street, the suspect reportedly whipped out a small black handgun and pressed it to the Chef’s neck before demanding that he turn over his valuables.

The bandit then exited the vehicle and made good his escape on foot, heading north along South Alley.

The matter was subsequently reported.

No arrest has so far been made as investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)