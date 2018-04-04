Chef accused of murdering Linden businessman remanded

The chef accused of murdering Linden businessman and former national footballer Romel Edison Gomes, on March 12, 2018 in in his Buck Hill, Linden shop, was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

John Caesar, 35, of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown was not required to plead to the indictable murder charge when he appeared before Magistrate Clyde Nurse.

He was remanded to prison and is expected to reappear in court on May 2, 2018.

However, in relation to a robbery with violence charge, Caesar was sentenced to serve two years in prison.

On the day of Gomes’ murder, Caesar was reportedly one of two persons seen at the home of the dead man.

In fact, the now dead 32-year-old businessman was allegedly heard arguing with Caesar and another man prior to his death.

It was reported that during the argument, a loud explosion was heard and the suspects fled the scene in Gomes’ motor car – PVV 2057 – which was parked in front of his shop.

Gomes was discovered in a pool of blood with his hands bound in front of him and a bandana tied around his mouth.

He was found with a gunshot wound to his right temple, a small laceration on top of his head and another lacerated wound to the neck.

A post mortem examination later gave his cause of death as gunshot wound to the head.