Charlestown teens to spend Christmas behind bars for robbery under arms

The two Charlestown teenagers who were charged for carrying out two counts of robbery under arms in September were on Tuesday afternoon jailed by Magistrate Annette Singh when they appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Leroy Forde, 18, and Joshua Collins, 17, were charged with robbing Kendal Short of a cell phone, on September 26, 2016 at Bishop Street, Werk-en-Rust.

Additionally, the two were charged with robbing Andrew Nurse of his Toyota Premio motor car valued G$2.5 million.

After announcing to the two that the evidence presented against them was sufficient and that they were found guilty as charged, the Magistrate handed down her sentence.

Forde was sentenced to spend 48 months behind bars for each of the two charges, while Collin was sentenced to 36 months each.

According to the facts of the matter, Nurse had just stepped out of his vehicle when the two teens approached him and pressed a gun to his neck.

They then proceeded to shove him to the floor after which they relieved him of his keys and made off with his vehicle.

However, the two were hunted by Police and were found in the vehicle whose registration plates they had changed.

The vehicle and the men were positively identified by the Virtual Complainant (VC) and as such, they were arrested and charged with the offence.