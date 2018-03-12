Charges likely for Otiesha on Monday – Police PR

Police on Sunday said that it is “likely” that recommendations will be made for Otis “Otiesha” Pearson- who has been accused of paedophilia- to be charged on Monday (tomorrow).

Pearson has been in custody for almost 6 six days as police continue their investigations regarding him being involved with underaged males.

The transgender was arrested on March 6, 2018.

“We received the file from the Child Care and Protection Agency and we are now investigating the matter officially”, Police “A” Division Commander, Leslie James had told this publication.

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) back in February closed its investigation into the alleged misconduct by Pearson.

According to CC&PA’s Director, Ann Green, the Agency has gathered statements from a number of persons, including the young man in the middle of the controversy, and as such, it is expected to move ahead with the case.

The public became enraged when Pearson was heard in an interview reporting that “he has a little boy for every day of the week”. However, after he was bashed on social media, the transgender personality quickly defended himself, explaining that the term “little boys” was taken out of context.

He attempted to cover up his alleged transgressions by stating that the term is actually referring to persons above the legal age of consent and is also used when referring to his colleagues.

The statement quickly became a serious matter when a photo of Pearson hugging a young man was leaked on social media site Facebook.

Many users of the site were of the opinion that the young man was underage; the age of consent in Guyana being 16.

Investigations revealed that the boy was indeed below the age of 16 and was being bullied after the photos were leaked.