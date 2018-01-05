Repsol Exploracion Guyana and CGX Energy inc. have signed on to the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit – GIPEX 2018 – as Gold Sponsors, weeks following ExxonMobil’s coming on board the event as its Strategic Partner.

The inaugural GIPEX 2018 will be held from February 7 to 9, 2018 at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel and will be hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) with lead organizing partner being the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest). Valiant Business Media out of the United Kingdom is working along with Go-Invest and the MNR in organizing the event.

A release from the Ministry of Natural Resources today said, “the event aims to present investors with options to explore the huge hydrocarbon potential of Guyana and will provide a networking platform for existing petroleum companies, service providers, equipment companies and investors. GIPEX 2018 will also provide a space for researchers/scientists and academics to share their work while the participants from industry can promote their products”.

Professor Suresh Narine, Chairman and Executive Director (Guyana), CGX Energy, said, “CGX Energy is delighted to be a Gold Sponsor of GIPEX 2018. We congratulate the Government of Guyana in taking this initiative, which will only serve to strengthen Guyana as an emerging world-class basin for petroleum exploration and production.

Meanwhile, Ryan Ramjit, Country Exploration Manager Guyana and Eastern Caribbean, Repsol Exploracion Guyana S.A., said, “Repsol Exploracion Guyana S.A. has had exploration interests in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for the past 20 years. We remain committed to success in Oil and Gas Exploration in Guyana and are pleased to be a gold sponsor. The increased demand for space at the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit is a sign of growing global interest in Guyana as an upcoming Oil and Gas Player.”