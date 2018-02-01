Census of agricultural sector to be undertaken this year – Holder

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) is preparing for the rollout of an agricultural census to determine, among other, things what is being produced locally and what other possibilities exist in the local agriculture sector, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

According to DPI, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder said a census is critical to planning for the sector, however, he noted that a survey has not been conducted in the country for several decades now. The Minister also said the government is committed to the reintroduction of this important data-gathering exercise and has already acquired international financing for same.

In addition, the Agriculture Minister said his office is also working toward the re-establishment of a planning unit at the Ministry. This department will aid the development of a structured plan for the expansion and development of the agricultural sector, DPI said.

According to DPI, Minister Holder made the plans public (while responding to concerns of President of the Upper Corentyne Chambers of Commerce) in a meeting with private sector stakeholders during an outreach to the Mibikuri area in early January.