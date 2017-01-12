CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked bandits rob Berbice supermarket

– owners, customers beaten

Two armed bandits who beat and robbed the owners of a Corentyne, Berbice supermarket on Tuesday night were caught on camera carrying out the robbery.
According to reports, the brazen incident occurred at about 20:30hrs when two masked men entered “Good Life” Supermarket situated at Belvedere Village on the  Corentyne coast.
One of the men was wearing a hooded shirt, with a handkerchief on his face and the other wore a helmet with a handkerchief around his face to conceal his identity.
At the time of the robbery, three Chinese nationals, who operate the supermarket, were on the premises. Four customers were also in the supermarket when the bandits entered.
Once inside, the men ensured that the door was locked and then proceeded to strike the owners with gun butts and cutlasses.
The four customers were not spared. Reports are that the gunmen escaped with a customer’s cellular phone, more than $100,000 from the cash register along with $300,000, which was stashed away.
The men spent close to 10 minutes in the building. Following the robbery, the men escaped on a motorcycle. After the gunmen left, the victims raised an alarm.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that at the time of the robbery, Police traffic ranks were next door to the Supermarket making a purchase. However, the ranks were unable to help the victims, although they managed to contact their counterparts on mobile patrol.
Police (Berbice) Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam told this publication that several persons have been arrested as the Police follow leads. Investigations are continuing. (Andrew Carmichael)

