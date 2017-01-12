RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked bandits rob Berbice supermarket
- owners, customers beaten Two armed bandits who beat and robbed the owners of a Corentyne, Berbice supermarket on Tuesday night were caught on camera...
Gov’t pledges to go after human traffickers
Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, in a message to mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day said government is dedicated to eradicating the scourge...
MOU signed paving the way for local Law School
Today the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senior Counsel(SC) Basil Williams, at the Georgetown Club, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with...
Man busted for possession of cannabis
As police tighten their reins around possession and trafficking of illegal drugs, a 28-year-old man was this afternoon apprehended after a raid revealed 360...
Patentia business bond destroyed by fire
A businessman is now counting his losses after a fire of unknown origin destroyed his Lot 21 East Patentia Housing scheme building which was...
West Indies to host Pakistan …3 ODIs scheduled for Guyana
The West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Boards have agreed to play three Tests, three One-Day-Internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean from Monday,...
Minister Cummings, medical team head to Region 9 to deal with gastro outbreak
Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings and a team of medical officials are scheduled to visit Region Nine this weekend...
President will respond to Jagdeo’s clarifications on rejected GECOM list
...says his selection by Hoyte as nominee in 2000 was a 'Constitutional breach' Following the President's rejection of the list of nominees for the post...
Justice Claudette Singh receives her Commission of Appointment as Senior Counsel
President David Granger, today, presented to Justice Claudette Singh, her Commission of Appointment as Senior Counsel. Justice Singh was named among the nine...
Woman busted smuggling lover out of prison in suitcase
(Taken from the New York Post) Love definitely didn’t set this Venezuelan woman free! Antonieta Robles Saouda, 25, was arrested after she tried to break her...