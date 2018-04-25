Carpet thief pleads for freedom, fined $25,000

A man who admitted to stealing a carpet asked City Magistrate, Fabayo Azore to set him free when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

Lenard Shaw, 30, of Carmichael Street, Georgetown admitted to stealing a black carpet valued $25,000 property of DaSilva Rodriguez on April 24, 2018 at Charlotte, Street, Georgetown.

According to the facts of the case presented by Prosecutor Simone Payne, at around 03:45hrs on the day in question, the defendant jumped the Virtual Complainant’s (VC’s) fence and stole the carpet.

The matter was reported to the Police and the defendant was arrested after the carpet was found in his possession.

When questioned, Shaw told Magistrate Azore that he is pleading guilty “but I didn’t steal the carpet I was only caught on the camera”.

Azore reminded the defendant that pleading guilty meant that he did commit the crime however, despite stating that he did not steal the carpet, Shaw maintained his guilty plea.

He begged the Magistrate “Me glad if you can just set me free and let me go”.

Magistrate Azore fined Shaw $25,000, failure to pay the fine will result in 3 months imprisonment.