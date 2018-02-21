Carjacking ring: Ex-cop identified as mastermind was dismissed as recruit- Crime Chief

Crime Chief Paul Williams, in an interview with the DPI, clarified that the ‘ex-police’ recently identified as the mastermind behind several carjackings was dismissed as a recruit.

“We made it clear there is a man who is a former police officer, involved, but he was a recruit who was removed since college. When we would have conducted the search; because to enter the [police] force there are three background checks which are required and all three searches showed him to be in the clear. However, when he entered the college we made some observations in terms of his conduct and his behaviour and [recognised] certain things that were very unethical. Right at that stage, I had recommended his dismissal and his services were terminated. I was a force training officer then,” Williams explained.

Moreover, the Crime Chief said the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is an equal opportunity employer and therefore cannot discriminate in its employment practices if there is no information which supports the disqualification of an applicant. Williams assured that the Force’s vetting process is very thorough.

Further, the Crime Chief lamented the disrepute often brought to the Police Force by many whose services to the security sector are short lived.

“A man could just enter the service today, sworn and be given a number; then maybe just a week or two thereafter we find out that he’s involved in criminal activities and he becomes an ex [officer] and that ex now tends to want to tarnish the reputation of this organisation.”

Williams said this conduct is very discouraging, especially for himself and other members of the force who are performing creditably as they work towards reducing crime and giving the nation good service.

After months of investigations, the Force recently smashed the operations of a number of carjacking rings across the country.

The man suspected to be the ringleader has been identified as an ex-policeman and is currently being sought by the Guyana Police Force.