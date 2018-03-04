Caricom Heads support UN’s referral of Guyana/Venezuela border controversy to ICJ

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government have unanimously offered their full support of the decision taken by the United Nations (UN) to utilize the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela. The decision was reflected in the communiqué which was issued at the conclusion of the 29th Inter-sessional meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government on February 27th.

It stated that the members of the community expressed their confidence in the decision of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who exercised his authority under the Geneva Agreement of 1966.