Car wash owner and employee gunned down in T&T

(Trinidad Express) Car wash owner Naresh Bhawanie and employee Sterling Joseph have been identified as the two men gunned down at a Chaguanas car wash yesterday.

Bhawanie, 22, and Joseph, were shot multiple times and died at the business place.

The shooting occurred around 11.30 a.m. at the Agua Splash Car Wash at Penco Lands, Longdenville.

Bhawanie’s step-mother, Afrose Bhawanie, told the Express that his killing was a shock to the family.

“He is one of the nicest, most pleasant persons. I have no idea why someone would want to kill him”, she said.

Homicide detectives said that the information on the double killing was difficult to obtain since no one claimed to have witnessed the crime.

Officers of the Central Division Task Force, Homicide Region III and Chaguanas CID are continuing investigations.