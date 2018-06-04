Car stolen during Craig robbery found stripped in Guyhoc Park

The Silver/Grey Toyota Premio car bearing registration number PTT 502, which was stolen during a robbery at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was found stripped of several parts at Guyhoc Park, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

At the time of the discovery that car was carrying registration number, PRR 8349, with its lights, front bumper, mirrors and other accessories missing.

The car was later identified as belonging to that of Lalbeharry’s Poultry Farm, of Craig, East Bank Demerara, which was invaded and robbed of over $6 million on May 24.

On May 24, four armed men invaded the head office of the poultry business located at Buzz-Bee-Dam, Craig, EBD at about 04:14h.

The 56-year-old owner identified as Patsy Lalbeharry called Lalita was robbed of a large quantity of cash, along with her son’s motorcar.

The vehicle was reportedly identified by several features that were installed by the owner’s son Deonauth Lalbeharry.

INews was told that Patsy resided with her sons Deonauth and Rudra Lalbeharry in the two storey structure where they would often conduct business transactions.

On Thursday last, Deonauth explained that he was awoken by the sound of a “loud explosion.”

“I start thinking it’s some electrical problem but then I heard my mother pleading and saying ‘Oh God, don’t kill me!’” the man recalled.

At that time, he said that three men barged into his room, armed with handguns.

INews understands that the bandits initially made their way into Rudra’s room, before kicking down the middle door which leads into Patsy’s room.

The bandits began threatening the trio, while demanding that they turn over their “cash and gold.”

The frightened 56-year-old woman immediately complied (giving them money) and the men made good their escape with Deonauth’s car, PTT 502.

Law enforcement ranks were immediately contacted and inspections at the home revealed that the bandits might have been hiding in the house for quite some time.

“We found cigarette droppings in the lower flat and it appears as though the men were in the house and waiting for someone to come downstairs,” Deonauth speculated.

INews understands that this is the first time the Lalbeharry’s have been attacked by bandits at their home.

However, in 2017, the family suffered significant losses following a burglary committed on their business located on the public road.

So far no arrests have been made in connection with the most recent robbery.