Canje man arrested at Weldaad with 13, 800 grams of cannabis

A 23-year old man was arrested Saturday evening after being found with 13, 800 grams of compressed cannabis in his vehicle.

Police say that the discovery was made in the vicinity of Weldaad Back Street, West Coast Berbice around 17:30hrs. They reported that ranks were conducting a routine stop and search operation when the man who was a hire car driver saw the police and suddenly turned into the Back Street from the main road. The illegal cannabis was found in taped parcels in his vehicle.

He was pursued and his vehicle searched. The man is said to be a resident of Burn Bush Dam, East Canje, Berbice. He will be charged tomorrow.