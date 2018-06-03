Cane harvester killed in Berbice accident

An accident occurred about 1:30h, this morning (Sunday) on Whim Access Road, Corentyne Berbice, resulting in the death of a cyclist.

This publication was informed that the cyclist, identified as Doodnauth Sookraj, 45, a cane harvester of 124 Whim Village, Corentyne was struck by a hire car driver, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Inquiries disclosed that the hire car, HC 4917, driven by Goutam Budhoo, 26, of Whim Village, Corentyne was proceeding east along the northern side of the Whim road when the driver turned into the Access Road.

At the said time the pedal cyclist was proceeding south along the said road when the right side front of the motorcar collided with Sookraj, resulting in him falling on the road surface.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and taken to Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and a breathalyzer test confirmed that he was found to be above the legal limit.

Investigations are currently ongoing.