Cane harvester busted with cannabis in Berbice

A cane harvester is now in police custody after he was found in possession of 183 grams of cannabis on Tuesday afternoon while in the vicinity of a supermarket in Berbice.

According to information received, the 22-year-old suspect of Betsy Ground, Berbice was seen walking with a haversack on his back at the specified location by ranks who were on mobile patrol.

The man was stopped, searched and a black plastic bag in his haversack was reportedly found containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, in addition to 12 zip lock plastics containing the same substance.

He was arrested and is presently assisting with investigations.