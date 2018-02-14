Cane harvester busted with cannabis in Berbice

0
16

A cane harvester is now in police custody after he was found in possession of 183 grams of cannabis on Tuesday afternoon while in the vicinity of a supermarket in Berbice.

According to information received, the 22-year-old suspect of Betsy Ground, Berbice was seen walking with a haversack on his back at the specified location by ranks who were on mobile patrol.

The man was stopped, searched and a black plastic bag in his haversack was reportedly found containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, in addition to 12 zip lock plastics containing the same substance.

He was arrested and is presently assisting with investigations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY