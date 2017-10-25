Cane Grove chopping death: Family fearful, questioning manslaughter charge, bail for accused

Parents of 31-year-old Harrinarine Ramawaj who was killed in Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on October 15, 2017, are now calling for the man accused of killing their son to be charged with murder and not manslaughter.

The suspect, Ramesh Persaud, 43 of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara was on Monday last charged for manslaughter, as well as the wounding of the dead man’s father, Chanderpaul Ramawaj, all on the same day in question. Persaud was granted $500,000 bail and is expected to return to court on December 1, 2017.

However, the family of the deceased revealed to this publication that they are fearful for their lives and cannot go about their day normally, as the suspect resides a few houses away from them.

“Nah far from we he live. We ga pass he fuh go the backdam. Me nah come out from da house fuh go nowhere before meh see am,” Sattie Ramawaj, the slain man’s mother said, noting that the farm that the family owns and maintains is their main source of income.

Furthermore, Ramawaj’s relatives explained that they have reasons to doubt the intentions of the Mahaica, Cane Grove police, claiming that they were not informed of the initial court date.

“When we went ah the Mahaica station, them tell me husband them want he deh. When we go, he give a statement and them tell we when ah de court date them will inform we,” she explained.

Sattie said that she buried her only son on Sunday last and it was only Monday, after going to the Mahaica station again, that she was informed that her husband was supposed to be at court for the arraignment of the suspect.

The visibly distressed mother asserted that after confronting a Corporal at the Station, she was told that two officers were sent to her son’s funeral to inform her of the court date.

“When meh guh, ah come the Corporal come from court. He seh today is court day, he looking out for Chanderpaul. Me seh how yuh guh looking out fuh Chanderpaul? You nah mek me know that Chanderpaul have to go to court. He seh yes, he send two police man at the Funeral to inform abbey…This time no police man nah come ah the funeral,” she said.

Harrinarine Ramawaj’s wife of 5 years, Anna Ramawaj also told this online publication that her major concern was the fact that the man accused of murdering her husband received bail.

“$500,000 bail nah supposed to be granted. He kill my husband and be walking on the street like da. Our lives are in instant fear. He leave me and my son and family to mourn and walking on the street. How can that be fair? We need the Government [and relevant authorities] to see and come out and give us justice,” she said while noting that an example must be set.

Meanwhile, when this publication contacted a member of the Guyana Police Force –who asked not to be identified- it was disclosed that the decision to charge Persaud with manslaughter and not murder was made based on the legal advice which was sent to police.

This publication was also informed that manslaughter is a bailable offence in Guyana.

It was previously reported that on October 15, 2017, at around 13:00hrs, Ramawaj and his 59-year-old father went to their cash crop farm which they reportedly operated for over 40 years and saw their banana plants damaged and a wooden structure erected. They also came across Persaud cutting their vegetation.

A confrontation subsequently ensued, where the accused reportedly began to threaten the father and son before whipping out his cutlass and dealing Harrinarine one chop to his left arm.

The 31-year-old reportedly fell to the ground and when his father attempted to check on him, Persaud dealt another chop in his [father’s] direction.

The 59-year-old man blocked the attack with his right hand, resulting in his index finger being severed.

With a bloodied hand, Harrinarine fled the scene and managed to pull out his cell phone to contact his brother-in-law to inform him of the attack.

The father of one was pronounced dead at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital and his father was treated and subsequently discharged.