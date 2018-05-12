Cancer patient with 3 children homeless following Triumph fire

A single mother of three children who is currently in the hospital suffering from cancer is now homeless after her Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home suddenly went up in flames on Friday Morning.

37-year-old Polly Dowkaran of Lot 106 Agriculture Road Triumph, ECD and her three children, including a 2-month-old are left to make alternative living arrangements.

Neighbours of the family told the this publication that the fire started at about 08:00h and no one was at home at the time.

According to reports received, a neighbour, who resides on the southern side of where Dowkaran lives, was exiting her home to empty garbage when she saw smoke billowing from the one storey wooden property and immediately raised an alarm.

The fire service was quickly called and the fire fighters managed to contain the blaze to the one location. However, by that time nothing could have been saved.

“The response from the fire service was good, I must commend them but the house was very old so it burned quite fast…only problem was the house behind got a little damage” a neighbour reported.

INews was told that an elderly man who occupies the a building aback Dowkaran’s had to be rushed to the hospital with burns about his body.

“The old man, he house get scorch up and like he was trying to come out but he get burn” the woman relayed.

The man, identified only as Sundar was reportedly unable to escape the heat in time.

When this publication visited the scene, the man was returning from the hospital with gauze wrapped around his upper chest and back.

His relatives who were escorting him inside however declined to comment.

The fire is suspected to have been electrical in origin. The matter is however being investigated.