Canadian intercepted at CJIA with cocaine remanded

19-year-old Anastasia La Rose, a Canadian resident, today, appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with attempting to trafficking over 4kg of cocaine.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that the teen, on January 25 2017, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), had in her possession 4.178 kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Her Attorney Glenn Honoman told the Court that his client suffers from a medical condition, both physically and mentally. He petitioned for bail on these grounds.

The prosecution, however, objected to bail as the defendant had no local address.

She was remanded and will return to Court on February 13.

On day of La Rose’s arrest, the cocaine was noticed in her luggage when it was passing through the scanner at the Airport.

As such, she was detained by CANU officers.