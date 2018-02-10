Canadian firms to help proliferate oil and gas sector

Over 20 Canadian organisations, experienced in the oil and gas, are currently in Guyana having attended the Guyana Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) and are in talks with local businesses to develop the sector in the country.

This announcement was made last evening at a reception hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee. In her remarks, the High Commissioner noted that “Canada is one of the worlds principle energy producers with some of the world largest energy reserves. An industry that supports more than 500,000,000 direct and indirect jobs. There is lots of learning in the petroleum industry that can now boost world-class expertise in exploration and production.”

High Commissioner Chatterjee remarked that the companies currently in Guyana are eager to share their knowledge and expertise with local businesses. She noted that oil and gas extraction has been Canada’s top export earner by value since 2005, and added that these businesses have vast background knowledge and experience in the sector.

One of the recent business collaborations unveiled last night is the ‘Guyana Strategic Services’ – a merger between local public relations firm, Sagacity Media, and Canadian consultancy, the Caron Hawco Group.

The Caron Hawco Group is a communications, business and trade consultancy that specialises in the offshore oil and gas industry. The owner, Caron Hawco, stated “if you need to build your brand, make connections, if you want to know about trade if you want to know about Guyana and the oil and gas industry we offer those services” and noted that the Guyana Strategic Services will take the oil and gas industry by storm.

The High Commissioner urged Guyanese companies to develop their manpower in order to benefit from the opportunities that will be made available.