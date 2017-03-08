Canadian caught attempting to smuggle birds out of Guyana

tells court, ‘I love birds; I do not have any kids so that is my hobby’

A Canadian was yesterday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for attempting to smuggle animals out of the country aboard a Fly Jamaica flight bound for Canada.

Devendra Narine, 38, pleaded guilty when he was read the charge by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The charge stated that Narine, on March 7, 2017 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, without obtaining a permit, attempted to export ten birds out of the jurisdiction.

The Prosecution’s case stated that Narine was busted with the said birds in the screening area of the airport, when his hand luggage was checked by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officials.

When questioned by the authorities, the man reportedly admitted to ownership of the said animals, stating that he was taking them to Canada. He was then arrested, investigated and charged with the present offence.

When given the opportunity to speak, Narine was heard saying “I love birds; I do not have any kids so that is my hobby…”

The magistrate then ordered the accused to pay a fine of $140,000 or a default of eight months imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from obtaining an import/export permit for a period of twelve months. (Ramona Luthi)