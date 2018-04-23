Campbellville resident remanded on ganja possession charge

A Campbellville resident found himself before the Court on Monday morning to answer to City Magistrate Judy Latchman as to why he was allegedly found with 954 grams of cannabis in his possession.

It is alleged that Edwards on April 20, 2018 at Campbellville had the cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Wayne Edwards, 27, of Seaforth Street, Campbellville denied the allegation put to him.

His Attorney, George Thomas in his client’s bail application denied that the narcotics was found on his client but was found in the yard where some 30 persons live.

He noted that his client has no previous convictions or pending matter but is gainfully self employed as a grocery vendor.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore however, detailed that the defendant was indeed seen by ranks with the drugs in his possession which he attempted to hide. When the said bag which he allegedly hid was retrieved, the drugs were found inside. As such he was arrested and later charged.

Magistrate Latchman remanded Edwards to prison for him to return on May 14, 2018.