Campbellville man charged over unlicenced gun remanded

Laurence Ellis, 32, of Campbellville Housing Scheme was remanded to prison on Friday by Magistrate Leron Daly after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court over a gun possession charge.

Ellis pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him.

Facts presented to the court stated that on May 9, 2018, Ellis had in his possession a .38 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The court heard that on the day in question at 20:00h, police were on mobile patrol duties in the Campbellville area when they stopped the father of one and a search was carried out his person. He was at the time on a pedal cycle proceeding in the opposite direction.

According to the prosecution, during the process of the search Ellis took the firearm from his crotch and threw it into a clump of bushes to the southern parapet of the road. The gun was subsequently retrieved by the police. The magazine of same was extracted and six live rounds of ammunition were found therein.

The defendant was told of the offence and was taken into police custody where he gave a written caution statement.

In his caution statement, Ellis reportedly mentioned that he bought the gun for $60,000 almost two weeks ago after he was threatened by one “Joshua” who resides in the same area.

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned until May, 25.