Campbellville man accused of possessing cocaine for trafficking remanded

A 57-year-old Campbellville, Georgetown resident was on Thursday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a cocaine possession charge.

Andre Gomes called ‘Zipper’ pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 30 2017, at his Campbellville home, he had over two pounds of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The attorney for the accused, in seeking bail, argued that the illegal substance was found in an alleyway nearby the man’s home and not inside of the house.

However, his application for bail was denied.

Gomes is expected to re-appear in court later this month.

INews had reported that the Craig Street, Campbellville Georgetown man was taken into custody by the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following the reported discovery of the cocaine.

Based on reports received, ranks of the drug enforcement unit swooped down on the property on Tuesday last where they conducted a search during which the cocaine was discovered.

Gomes and his wife were arrested.

INews understands that a quantity of cash, jewellery and other valuables were seized by the CANU ranks.