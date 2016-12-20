Camp St. Prison inmate gets another 3 years for narco trafficking

A prisoner who decided to continue his “trade” of trafficking narcotics at the Camp Street Prison was on Monday jailed for three years when he appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh.

Cardel Carter, of Lot 75 Queens Street, Kitty, Georgetown, had the charge brought against him, which stated that on May 17, 2016 at the Camp Street Prison, he had in his possession 16 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the facts of the matter, the defendant is an inmate at the Prison, and is housed in the Tailor Shop Division

On the day in question, he was observed by a prison warden taking a parcel from a garbage bin. He was confronted and a transparent plastic filled with leaves, seeds and stems was taken from his person. The prisoner was then taken for questioning and the substance was weighed.

Carter was told of the offence and charged.

Magistrate Singh told him that the evidence presented against him for the offence was sufficient; as such, he was found guilty as charged.

Along with the three-year sentence, Carter was also fined G$30,000.