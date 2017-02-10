Cameron poised for third term as WICB president

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Controversial West Indies Cricket Board president, Dave Cameron is set to be returned unopposed when the embattled organisation stages its Annual General Meeting next month.

The WICB announced Thursday that Cameron and his vice-president, Emmanuel Nanthan, were the only candidates put forward for the respective posts by the deadline.

“The Corporate Secretary, Verlyn Faustin, confirmed that Cameron and Nanthan were the only two nominees received for the posts of president and vice president respectively,” the WICB said.

“Both Cameron and Nanthan have already served two year terms in the respective positions. The posts will be ratified at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) also due on the same day. The election and AGM are scheduled for Antigua.”

Cameron was re-elected for a second term two years ago when he fended off a spirited challenge from Barbados Cricket Association president and West Indies bowling legend, Joel Garner.

Under the Jamaican, however, the board’s relationship with international players has remained strained, and criticisms of Cameron have remained strident over the last year.

He was again at the centre of controversy last November when he criticized the “poor performances” of West Indies marquee batsman Darren Bravo in an interview with regional sports network SportsMax, also claiming the left-hander’s average had been declining in recent years.

Bravo shot back at Cameron via online social messaging network, Twitter, calling the administrator “a big idiot” and accusing him of having failed throughout his tenure.

The Trinidadian was subsequently sent home from South Africa where the West Indies one-day squad was preparing for the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe.

Prior to his re-election in 2015, Cameron came under fire from St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves who branded the WICB president’s leadership as “poor” and “embarrassing”, while calling on him to resign.