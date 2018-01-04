CAL flights badly affected by winter storm

Caribbean Airlines earlier today said that due to the approaching winter storm which will affect New York and environs, the several flights have been cancelled for today, January 04, 2018.

The Airlines said too that affected customers travelling to/from New York during the period January 04th – 06th, 2018 will be permitted to change or cancel their reservations without penalty once passengers would have a confirmed ticket issued before January 04th.

The affected flights are:

BW 015, January 04th from Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica to John F. Kennedy, New York, USA

BW 014, January 04th from John F. Kennedy, New York, USA to Norman Manley International, Kingston, Jamaica

BW 524, January 04th from Piarco International Airport, Trinidad to John F. Kennedy, New York, USA • BW 525, January 04th, from John F. Kennedy, New York, USA to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad

All other aspects of the Airlines’ services remain unchanged.