CAL customer arrested for using cellphone in flight

A Caribbean Airlines passenger who refused to follow the instructions of the flight crew and get off his cellphone, was arrested, booted off the airplane, charged, taken to court, will have to pay a $2,000 fine.

At around 8.45.p.m. last Wednesday, the 45-year-old man was on flight BW 1538 from Piarco Internaitonal Airport to the ANR Robinson airport, when he refused to stop using his cellular phone, despite being warned repeatedly by the flight crew.

When BW 1538 landed in Tobago, the man was arrested on board the aircraft, by Tobago Airport Security Personnel. He was kept in custody, appeared before a Scarborough Magistrates’ Court the following day and pleaded guilty to charges laid under the Civil Aviation Authority Act, section 60 subsection 4.

Magistrate Jagroop ordered the man to pay two thousand dollars or face three months in jail. Acting Corporal Solomon, of the Airport Authority laid the charge. (Trinidad Express)