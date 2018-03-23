Cable and Wireless interested in Guyana- Telecommunications Minister

Cable and Wireless Networks has expressed an interest in investing in Guyana’s telecommunications sector.

According to a DIP release, the company’s plan was expressed on Thursday to Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes by Vice President of Sub Sea Systems, Cable and Wireless, Dennis Waters, during a courtesy call.

Waters expressed the company’s interest and confidence in Guyana and the immense potential the country currently has for creating a vibrant, competitive telecommunications industry.

He said that Cable and Wireless is currently laying the groundwork for ‘serious investments’ such as a new local submarine network and that the company has already engaged a local partner.

According to Waters, his company is pleased that the Government of Guyana is moving ahead with the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector.

Cable and Wireless has been a steady supplier of telecommunications services across the Caribbean since before the 1980’s.

The company operates under a number of brands, including Landline, Internet, Mobile, Entertainment (LIME), which operated in Jamaica, British Virgin Islands and Anguilla among other countries.

It also operates under the brand FLOW, a former brand of Columbus Communications providing residential and business telephone, Internet and television services across the Caribbean.

Cable and Wireless purchased Columbus Communications in 2014 and began to replace its existing LIME-branded services under the FLOW brand beginning in July 2015 in Barbados.

FLOW is now the consumer-facing brand for CWC’s operations in the Caribbean in countries such as Barbados, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It also holds a minority stake in Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT).