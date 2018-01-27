Cabinet notes award of six multi-million-dollar contracts

Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, January 23, noted the award of six multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $ Ministry of Communities For the provision of operation services at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) Puran Brothers Disposal Incorporated in association with Cevons Waste Management Incorporated $257,400,000.00 Ministry of Communities For the rehabilitation and expansion of the Shelterbelt Water Supply Facility, Guyana Water Incorporated Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A. DE C.V. of Mexico US$719,950,069.00 Ministry of Public Infrastructure For the rehabilitation of the De Winkle Building, Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown Doodnauth Construction and Supplies $35,095,722.00 Ministry of Agriculture For the maintenance of the main drains in Canals Number One and Two Polder, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) West Demerara Environment Maintenance Association $43,107,840.00 Ministry of Public Infrastructure For the construction of a road roundabout, Kitty, Georgetown, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Constructing Services $78,969,030.00.