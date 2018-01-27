Cabinet notes award of six multi-million-dollar contracts

Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, January 23, noted the award of six multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Communities
For the provision of operation services at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)
|
Puran Brothers Disposal Incorporated in association with Cevons Waste Management Incorporated
|
$257,400,000.00
|Ministry of Communities
For the rehabilitation and expansion of the Shelterbelt Water Supply Facility, Guyana Water Incorporated
|
Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A. DE C.V. of Mexico
|
US$719,950,069.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
For the rehabilitation of the De Winkle Building, Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown
|
Doodnauth Construction and Supplies
|
$35,095,722.00
|Ministry of Agriculture
For the maintenance of the main drains in Canals Number One and Two Polder, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three)
|
West Demerara Environment Maintenance Association
|
$43,107,840.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
For the construction of a road roundabout, Kitty, Georgetown, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)
|
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Constructing Services
|
$78,969,030.00.