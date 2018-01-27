Cabinet notes award of six multi-million-dollar contracts

0
24

Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, January 23, noted the award of six multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Communities

 

For the provision of operation services at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

 

Puran Brothers Disposal Incorporated in association with Cevons Waste Management Incorporated

  

 

$257,400,000.00

 
Ministry of Communities

 

For the rehabilitation and expansion of the Shelterbelt Water Supply Facility, Guyana Water Incorporated

  

 

Hi-Pro Ecologicos S.A. DE C.V. of Mexico

 

 

  

 

US$719,950,069.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

 

For the rehabilitation of the De Winkle Building, Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown

  

 

 

Doodnauth Construction and Supplies

  

 

 

$35,095,722.00
Ministry of Agriculture

 

For the maintenance of the main drains in Canals Number One and Two Polder, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three)

  

 

West Demerara Environment Maintenance Association

  

 

$43,107,840.00
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

 

For the construction of a road roundabout, Kitty, Georgetown, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

 

 

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Constructing Services

 

  

 

 

$78,969,030.00.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY